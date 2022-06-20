iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

