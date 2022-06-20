iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 384,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

