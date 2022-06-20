iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $839,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

