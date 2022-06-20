ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE IS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

