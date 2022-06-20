Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

PFFD stock remained flat at $$20.54 during trading on Monday. 895,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

