Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.08 during midday trading on Monday. 4,310,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

