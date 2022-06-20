Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,654 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 271,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,048,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 1,002,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

