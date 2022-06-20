Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 3.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.54. 6,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,586. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

