Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.86. 2,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

