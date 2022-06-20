Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Reduced by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of PPA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 7,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

