International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. 216,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.