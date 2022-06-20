InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

