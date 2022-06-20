Insider Buying: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Purchases £9,920 in Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker acquired 8,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,040.30).

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. Helios Towers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -10.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.88) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.72) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

