Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 1,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,400.
Shares of CRWN stock remained flat at $C$7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.72. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.
