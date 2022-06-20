Ink (INK) Market Cap Reaches $170,500.39

Ink (INK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ink has a market cap of $170,500.39 and approximately $515.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.