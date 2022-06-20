IMS Capital Management Sells 175 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $140.65 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

