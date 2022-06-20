IMS Capital Management Sells 1,193 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

