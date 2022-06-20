IMS Capital Management Purchases 310 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 33.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

NYSE DHI opened at $60.56 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.