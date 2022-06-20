IMS Capital Management Makes New $264,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,262,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $178.25 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $218.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.