IMS Capital Management Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

