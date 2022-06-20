IMS Capital Management Has $4.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.