IMS Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the airline’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

