IMS Capital Management Acquires 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $404.01 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

