Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,559. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $526.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.68 and its 200-day moving average is $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

