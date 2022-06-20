Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.25. 48,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

