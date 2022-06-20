II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,129 shares of company stock valued at $593,357. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.