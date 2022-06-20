IG Gold Hits Market Cap of $945,884.12 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $945,884.12 and $2,330.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,547.06 or 1.00010560 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

