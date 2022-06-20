IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $35.01 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

