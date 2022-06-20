HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Achieves $328,069.71

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $328,069.71 and approximately $20,346.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001359 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

