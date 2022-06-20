Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.81.

HUBG stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hub Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

