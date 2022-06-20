HOPR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $352,822.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and $352,822.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.01154609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00107725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00492237 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.