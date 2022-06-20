HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.14.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HEXO by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

