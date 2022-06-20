Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00253848 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

