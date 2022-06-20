HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

HQY opened at $68.53 on Monday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

