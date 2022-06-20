Head-To-Head Contrast: STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) versus Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.08

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 982.25%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Generics, Consumer Healthcare, and Specialty. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes products such as OTC drugs, nutritional supplements and certain consumer healthcare products such as disinfectants and sunscreen. The Specialty segment includes branded generics, specialty generics, and biosimilars. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

