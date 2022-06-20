Head to Head Analysis: Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) versus Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Rating) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 135.87 -$20.63 million ($1.42) -0.66

Uni-Pixel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uni-Pixel and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.41%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Uni-Pixel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Pixel and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -211.39% -185.26%

Risk and Volatility

Uni-Pixel has a beta of 9.71, suggesting that its share price is 871% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Uni-Pixel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Pixel (Get Rating)

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

