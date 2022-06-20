Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,657,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,598,000 after buying an additional 641,682 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.