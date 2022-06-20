Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NIKE by 722.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

NKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

