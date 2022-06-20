Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $5,470,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

NOW stock traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,615. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

