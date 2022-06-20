Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,839 shares of company stock worth $11,540,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

