Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.