Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

Diageo stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.79. 30,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.