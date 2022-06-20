Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.
IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
