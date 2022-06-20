Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.