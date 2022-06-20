Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,843 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 42.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,096,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,106,000 after acquiring an additional 328,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 308,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.