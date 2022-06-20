Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Purchases £58,832.42 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,407.23).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($23.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,519.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.50).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

