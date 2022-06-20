Gulden Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00261070 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

