Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $3,254.07

Guider (GDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Guider has a total market cap of $3,254.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

