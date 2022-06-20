Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Golden Minerals ( NYSE:AUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.