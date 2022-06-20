Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,618.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $116,788.23 and $79,618.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.