Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 313,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 127,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 153.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. 744,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,861,843. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

